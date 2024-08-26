This Clever Dollar Tree Wall Mount Has DIYers Completely Split (Would You Try It?)
Have you ever thought of using LEGO pieces as a way to level up your home hacks and DIYs? What about doing the same with LEGO dupes? Well, if you haven’t yet, you probably should because right now TikTokers are using a Dollar Tree-inspired take on LEGOs to create clever entryway storage catchalls for their keys — and you’re going to want to try it at home ASAP.
In a recent video that’s since gone viral, TikTok content creator Kate (@katesi_tik) shared her process for making a Dollar Tree key hanger.
First, she went to Dollar Tree and picked up some of the brand’s Make-It-Bricks building blocks ($1.25 per unit), which come in primary and neutral colors that look a lot like basic LEGO blocks. Next, she grabbed a 10×10-inch base plate for the Make-It Blocks (also sold at $1.25 each). To complete the project supply list, she grabbed a 4×4-inch iridescent photo frame from the brand’s Special Moments collection ($1.25 each).
Once Kate got home, she opened up the frame and removed the acrylic insert; then, she placed the Make-It Blocks base plate inside the frame before re-inserting the frame’s backing board and closing the whole thing up. If you’re going to try this at home, the next step (putting holes into each of the blocks) is one you’ll absolutely want to make sure you’ve got the correct tools for and safety measures to execute.
It looks like Kate uses her gas stovetop to heat up a sharp-edged tool — it looks like a vinyl weeding tool, but you could also use one of these crafter’s piercing and scoring tools from Dollar Tree. If you don’t have a gas-powered stove, you could also use a candle to heat up your scoring tool. The heated tool helps poke a clean hole all the way through the base of each individual Make-It-Bricks block, as the high temperature melts the plastic.
Once she created holes, Kate attached keychains by threading an open jump ring through the hole and closing it up with pliers.
As a last step, she attached the keychains to her keys and tested the DIY out by hanging the frames up on the wall to make sure they were secured. The end result? A colorful storage solution for less than $10.
Since Kate first shared her TikTok, the video has received over 103,800 likes and 3.8 million views. But not everyone is a fan. Some commenters were quick to point out their skepticism for the project’s long-term use, and whether or not it would stay intact while using.
“Like the idea, but I don’t think it will hold the weight of my keys,” one user commented.
“When I’m in a hurry I’m ripping that whole thing off the wall to get my keys 😂😂😂,” another commenter said.
However, plenty of other TikTokers were eager to take on the DIY project themselves.
“So creative,” one viewer commented. “I think I might do this for my grandson’s binkies lol, as he always loses them.”
“Oh, I have too many keys, but this gave me an amazing idea!” another person wrote.
Do you think you’ll try it?
Buy: Make-It-Blocks, $1.25
Buy: Iridescent Photo Frames, $1.25