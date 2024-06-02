Dollar Tree Just Announced a Major Change, and Shoppers Are Cheering

In a press release shared by the brand on the Dollar Tree site announcing the news, Dollar Tree’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Creedon Jr. said, “As we continue to execute on our accelerated growth strategy for the Dollar Tree brand, this was an attractive opportunity to secure leases in priority markets where we see strong profitable growth potential. The portfolio complements our existing footprint and will provide us access to high-quality real estate assets in premium retail centers, enabling us to rapidly grow the Dollar Tree brand across the western United States, reaching even more customers and communities.”



According to People.com, the merger between Dollar Tree and 99 Cents Only stores follows the news that 99 Cents Only will close all of its 371 locations after executives cited “changing economic conditions.”