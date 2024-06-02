Dollar Tree Just Announced a Major Change, and Shoppers Are Cheering
If you love shopping at Dollar Tree, you’re going to love this news: Dollar Tree announced its plans to open more stores after acquiring 170 of the 99 Cents Only stores on May 29. This means shoppers can look forward to even more of the Dollar Tree finds they know and love at prices even more budget-friendly and affordable.
In a press release shared by the brand on the Dollar Tree site announcing the news, Dollar Tree’s Chief Operating Officer Michael Creedon Jr. said, “As we continue to execute on our accelerated growth strategy for the Dollar Tree brand, this was an attractive opportunity to secure leases in priority markets where we see strong profitable growth potential. The portfolio complements our existing footprint and will provide us access to high-quality real estate assets in premium retail centers, enabling us to rapidly grow the Dollar Tree brand across the western United States, reaching even more customers and communities.”
According to People.com, the merger between Dollar Tree and 99 Cents Only stores follows the news that 99 Cents Only will close all of its 371 locations after executives cited “changing economic conditions.”
Where will Dollar Tree open the new 99 Cents Only locations?
The 99 Cents Only stores where Dollar Tree acquired leases will reopen in Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and California, according to the AP, and will also include some of 99 Cents Only stores’ “furniture, equipment and fixtures,” so shoppers can expect to see some consistency in what the locations look like.
When will Dollar Tree open the new 99 Cents Only stores?
CNN reported that Dollar Tree will reopen the 99 Cents Only stores in the fall of 2024 and will sell its own products in the newly reopened stores.
Though there’s no official word yet on what Dollar Tree will sell at the newly opened stores, shoppers can expect to see the budget-friendly grocery and pantry staples that 99 Cents Only stores were known for as well as the home decor finds available at most other Dollar Trees.