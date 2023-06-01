This Chic Outdoor Lighting Actually Came from Dollar Tree
Adding lighting to your wooden fence can be a great way to spruce up your backyard without breaking the bank. And as it turns out, you don’t even need to run to a fancy home goods store to get the effect. Just ask content creator @maripoza_blue, who achieved her dream outdoor lighting setup using inexpensive products from Dollar Tree and Menard’s.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
“When you want the look but don’t want to spend too much money!” she writes at the beginning of a recent video, before showing off photos of the solar lighting in her backyard. If you’re unfamiliar, outdoor solar lights are popular backyard solutions given that they don’t need plug-in power sources and can therefore be placed anywhere, providing soft, ambient light around the entire perimeter of your space. They can also take a variety of forms, from path lights to lanterns.
This DIYer chose to go with 14-inch Solar Lantern Stakes from Dollar Tree, which retail for just $1.25 apiece. You can also purchase the product in bulk by buying eight for $10, 16 for $20, 24 for $30, 32 for $40, or 40 for $50.
“These lights feature a small solar panel on top that helps them collect sunlight throughout the day so they can shine brightly all night,” the official product description reads. “These solar stakes resemble classic black lanterns that are great for lending a modern and sophisticated look to any home.”
To top off her home project, @maripoza_blue also stopped by Menard’s, where she picked up a 25-pack of 1/2” PVC Conduit Clamps to hold the lanterns in place. Better yet? The entire package only cost $4.25 in total!
As one commenter noted on her video: “Finally a DIY I can afford!”