This Dollar Tree Summer Collection Goes Full Coastal Grandma
In the past year or so, “coastal grandmother” has gone from a decor style generally reserved for grandmas living an idyllic existence by the seashore to a trendy Nancy Meyers-esque aesthetic coveted by millennials and Gen Z alike.
If you’re still itching to live your best coastal grandma life as summer 2023 approaches, you’ll be happy to know that you can get the look without spending tons of money. Instead, look no further than your local Dollar Tree.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Recently, TikTok content creator Dutch (@dutchdeccc) shared a video highlighting the company’s beachy collection, which fits the aesthetic to a T.
“Their beach decor line called Shore Living is back for the summer, and once again, the spirit of a 75-year-old grandmother who lives on the shore entered my body,” Dutch says to kick off his haul. “Quite frankly, I don’t think she ever left. I bought everything.”
Over the course of just over 90 seconds, Dutch proceeds to channel his inner coastal grandma, showing off everything from ice cream- and seashell-shaped cups to delightfully kitschy home signs sporting quotes like “Life Is Better At The Beach” and “I Need Vitamin Sea.”
“Coastal grandmother strikes again,” he captioned the video.
Dutch certainly isn’t alone in keeping up the coastal grandmother hype. Since he shared the video last week, it’s racked up more than 82,500 likes and 522,400 likes.
“Your Hamptons house is set,” one TikToker commented.
“DECOUPAGE ALL THE THINGS,” another commenter suggested.
If your local Dollar Tree doesn’t have the exact beachy products you’re looking for, no worries! The entire Shore Living collection is available to shop online.
“It’s no sea-cret that we have sensational savings on coastal decor!” the collection’s official description reads. “Bring that beach state-of-mind to every room of your house with coastal wall art, decorative glassware, beach house décor, and much more.”