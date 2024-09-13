If you’re ready to skip straight past fall and start decorating for Halloween, then you definitely need to add this adorable Halloween mug to your collection ASAP. The mug, nicknamed “Ghostie,” is available at Dollar Tree for just $1.50 and has already gone viral, with shoppers promising to “run to the store” to grab one before it sells out (again). And the more popular the mug gets, the harder it is to find on shelves.