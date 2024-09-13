Dollar Tree’s Supercute $2 “Ghostie” Mug Is Flying Off Shelves for Halloween (“Like Hotcakes!”)
If you’re ready to skip straight past fall and start decorating for Halloween, then you definitely need to add this adorable Halloween mug to your collection ASAP. The mug, nicknamed “Ghostie,” is available at Dollar Tree for just $1.50 and has already gone viral, with shoppers promising to “run to the store” to grab one before it sells out (again). And the more popular the mug gets, the harder it is to find on shelves.
TikToker Kay from @myfabfinds first posted about the mug in late August, writing, “I know these cuties won’t last long!!! Run to your local @Dollar Tree for your $1.50 Viral Ghost Mug ☕️👻 so adorable and won’t find a price that great anywhere else!!!”
But Kay isn’t even close to the only TikToker posting about the mugs — if you search “viral Ghostie mug” on TikTok, there are hundreds of videos of people either showing off the mug in their space or posting about trying to find one.
Amanda Turinsky of @YourTikTokSister also shared a TikTok about her “serious mission to find the new viral Ghost mugs from Dollar Tree! 👻💀” on August 30, a full two months before Halloween. She said in the video that she’d “looked everywhere, called everywhere” to track one down without any luck. The fact that these mugs were already hard to find before the first leaf began to fall says a lot about their popularity. (On her video, Amanda commented “they’re selling like hotcakes!!”)
After scouring every shelf, Amanda finally found the “supercute” Ghostie on the head shelves at the end of the Halloween aisles. Someone commented, “And I just told myself I was gonna lay off my DT spending….. Oh who am I kidding? 🤣😂”
The mug isn’t just cute; it’s cute and budget-friendly, which makes stocking up on three (or four!) a total no-brainer. On Kay’s video someone commented, “I got two ghosts so cute for the price,” and many others wrote on Amanda’s video that they were buying them “by the case.”
Dollar Tree is currently only selling the Ghostie mug in stores, so you’ll have to roll the dice on availability by going to the store and checking out the inventory. If that’s not your journey, Target is selling its own adorable ghost mug for $5, and this one is wearing a bow tie and holding a trick-or-treat pumpkin bag.
You can also shop Spirit Halloween’s adorable 16 oz. ghost mug $9.99, and one reviewer shared that it’s “easily my favorite mug ever,” adding, “I like spooky stuff all year long so I’m going to use this 365 days a week. It’s soooo adorable!”
Buy: Target Ghost Mug, $5
Buy: Spirit Halloween Ghost Mug, $9.99