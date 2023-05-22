Dolly Parton Has Smart Storage for Cookbooks Hidden in Plain Sight
When Reese Witherspoon paid a visit to Dolly Parton’s Nashville home back in 2018 to discuss feminism and gender equality, the pair sat down at Parton’s table, just off her kitchen. Unlike what you may expect from a chart-topping country music artist, Parton’s home is fairly modest and homey, and she clearly loves to cook — she’s a cookbook author herself, and just check out her cookbook collection, which she has hidden in plain sight under her island.
Built-in kitchen islands often have plenty of storage space for pots, pans, or even concealed dishwashers or microwaves. But it’s not often that you see open shelving worked into an island layout.
What would typically be a flat surface where the countertop overhang for seating is, Parton opted to add shelving for her cookbooks to make use of an overlooked space.
Adding shelving to the end of a kitchen island is a great way to conserve cabinet space or limit the amount of clutter on your countertops. Parton decided to tuck her books behind her counter stools, but you can leave them on full display if you have the space.
Or, if you already have a built-in island without open shelving, you can DIY your own shelf space by using an old bookcase painted in a similar color to your island. You’ll get more counter space and more storage — it’s a win-win.
Your cookbooks deserve a place of honor in your kitchen. Do as Dolly does, get creative with your storage, and give those books their own space to live either tucked away or on display.