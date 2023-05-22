Dolly Parton Has Smart Storage for Cookbooks Hidden in Plain Sight

When Reese Witherspoon paid a visit to Dolly Parton’s Nashville home back in 2018 to discuss feminism and gender equality, the pair sat down at Parton’s table, just off her kitchen. Unlike what you may expect from a chart-topping country music artist, Parton’s home is fairly modest and homey, and she clearly loves to cook — she’s a cookbook author herself, and just check out her cookbook collection, which she has hidden in plain sight under her island.