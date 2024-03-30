This Viral Dish Drying Pad Is 100% Worth the Hype
Nothing beats waking up to a sparkling-clean kitchen, and using quality cleaning supplies is a surefire way to ensure that you can make having a spotless kitchen a daily reality. And believe it or not, investing in a nice dish rack can make a huge difference. For said dish rack, look no further than Dorai Home’s viral dish pad — a sustainable find that brings a stylish and modern flair to your countertop.
Available in both sandstone and slate colorways, the $90 dish pad is collapsible and promises to dry your kitchenware, produce, and anything else you need to wash instantly, preventing mildew, bacteria, and mold growth. The price tag is high for a dish rack, sure, but it’s made out of compressed diatomaceous earth and recycled paper, so you can enjoy quick dish-drying and take a more eco-friendly approach in the long run.
Apart from doing the rounds on TikTok, Dorai’s dish pad has also been heavily featured on the popular shopping recommendation Instagram account Gee Thanks! The item also boasts a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon based on nearly 500 reviews.
“I used to use towels on the counter to dry big dishes like pots and pans but this looks classier,” one 5-star reviewer wrote. “It soaks up the moisture and my dishes are dry in no time! It collapses nicely so once I’m done I can tuck it away easily.”
“We are big fans!” another shopper wrote. “Keeps countertop looking less cluttered with constant wet dish towels. It dries incredibly fast. Great products.”
So if you’re ready to invest in a quality, long-term dish rack, get your hands on one of these minimalist beauties ASAP. The easier it is to do dishes, the better!
Buy: Dorai Home Dish Pad, $90