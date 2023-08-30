Peek Inside Drew Barrymore’s “Anti-White” Kitchen Renovation

To create the design of her dreams, Barrymore attempted to describe the vision in her mind to cabinetmaker Freddy Segovia. She headed to Italy to gather decor, and added in other stuff she already had on hand, like vintage-style chairs she had in storage. Add in the flower-shaped table that was featured in her book Rebel Homemaker. (“I bought it off the shoot”) Add a desk from Target, and walls that previously “lived underneath the brick and drywall,” and Barrymore was in business. Paintbrushes purchased in Capri were treated like art and hung on the walls, and pots and pans are from Barrymore’s own line. “I wanted cohesion and simplicity,” said Barrymore, who hung Noguchi-inspired paper lanterns from the ceiling.