This Stunning DIY Is the Fix for Your Home’s Most Annoying Feature (It Works for Rentals!)

Ceilume also has antique-style metallic ceiling tiles, decorative medallion tiles, basic plain tiles for a clean look, and tiles that look like beadboard. You can find the Madison tiles Kelsi used as well as several other styles from the brand on The Home Depot, or check out the Ceilume website to grab a free sample before you commit to redoing your ceiling. The dreaded drop ceiling doesn’t have to haunt you when it comes time to remodel. You have options, and they’re all so beautiful!