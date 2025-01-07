This Stunning DIY Is the Fix for Your Home’s Most Annoying Feature (It Works for Rentals!)
Trying to redesign a space around a drop ceiling can be challenging, and most times the final consensus is that it simply has to go. But removing a drop ceiling and putting up a “real” one is messy, time consuming, and expensive. So before you decide to demo your drop ceiling, check out what this Instagram creator did to give her drop ceiling a brand-new look.
Kelsi Clem (@cedar_hill_builder) faced the drop ceiling challenge when she started her basement remodel. She decided on a speakeasy-type theme and knew she was going to have to swap out the office building-style ceiling tiles for something with a bit more style. So she found a company that specializes in doing just that.
“I got these tiles from a company called Ceilume,” Kelsi says in an Instagram video. “These are the Madison tiles, and I love how they added height down here without having to demo this drop down.”
The tiles, which come in a variety of different styles and colors, are also super easy to cut if you’re dealing with overhead lighting, and the system even features matching clip-on tracks that hide the metal grid. All you have to do is remove your old tiles and pop in the new ones.
This system could even be a renter-friendly option for dealing with drop ceilings — just keep your old ceiling tiles on hand for when it’s time to move out.
Ceilume also has antique-style metallic ceiling tiles, decorative medallion tiles, basic plain tiles for a clean look, and tiles that look like beadboard. You can find the Madison tiles Kelsi used as well as several other styles from the brand on The Home Depot, or check out the Ceilume website to grab a free sample before you commit to redoing your ceiling. The dreaded drop ceiling doesn’t have to haunt you when it comes time to remodel. You have options, and they’re all so beautiful!