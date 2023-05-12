These Dutch Cube Houses Are TikTok’s Latest Obsession — Peek Inside

Blom first brought his cube houses to the Dutch city of Helmond before they made their way to Rotterdam’s city center. According to the Netherlands Board of Tourism and Conventions, the homes were given an asymmetrical design to resemble an “abstract forest,” with each triangular roof representing a treetop. Built on concrete pillars with wooden framing, the residences are three-floors tall, featuring a ground floor entrance, an open kitchen and living space on the first floor, and two bedrooms and one bathroom on the second floor. Some of the homes feature a rooftop garden on the top floor. The cubic architecture means that all the walls are slanted, but it seems like even very tall folks can fit comfortably within the homes.