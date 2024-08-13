The Stylish Backyard Bug Trap Shoppers “Cannot Live Without” Is on Major Sale (and Flying Out of Stock!)
The weather around this time of year — the end of summer and beginning of fall — is perfect for hanging out outdoors. It’s not quite as hot as it was a few weeks ago, but it’s also far from cold, which means that you should cram in as much outdoor time as possible. Entertaining in your backyard, curling up with a book on your patio, working in your yard, firing up the grill — this is your chance to cram it all in before it gets too chilly.
One thing that could put a damper on your plans? Bugs. Gnats and mosquitos in particular can become such a nuisance that they drive you back inside earlier than you planned. There’s nothing worse than swatting at bugs while you’re trying to relax, especially if you have guests over. That’s where insect traps come in. Typically, these little gadgets are a bit of an eyesore, but you don’t have to sacrifice style for function if you go with DynaTrap’s half-acre trap. It could easily be mistaken for a stylish lantern — and it’s 40% off right now.
What Is the DynaTrap LED Mosquito and Insect Trap?
Say goodbye to all those flying pests and elevate your patio with this ingenious gadget. It’s disguised to look like a lantern, but it’s actually an extremely effective trap for everything from mosquitos to flies to months. It doesn’t have the chemical smell that some other traps have, instead using an ultraviolet LED bulb and a quiet fan to lure them in. It traps them inside the disposal basket — all you have to do is press a button, and then it’s good as new. It’ll last for up to 20,000 hours, so you won’t have to replace it anytime soon. You can place the trap on a table or use a lantern stake, since it comes with a hanging chain. Either way, it’ll enhance the look and feel of your patio instead of diminishing it.
What QVC Shoppers Are Saying
Average Rating: 3.6/5
“I didn’t know what to expect from the DynaTrap, but it turned out to work great! I have one half-acre machine in the backyard and one in the front. We no longer get bit by anything. Even our neighbors are benefiting and notice a lot fewer bugs! I rarely give reviews, but since this actually works, it’s worth telling folks.” — Katheeee
“This Dyna Trap replaced one that I had for several years. I was inundated with mosquitoes during the time the last one died and this one arrived. It is so good to be able to enjoy the yard bug free again!” — Tjjmdean
“This is my second DynaTrap, and I am very pleased with this product. I live on a conservation lot and have dense woods right behind my house, and this makes being outside at night in Florida possible. I wish it dealt with wasps, but if it takes care of mosquitos and flies, this is a winner!” — Gobolts
If the less-than-stylish design (and smell) of other insect traps has turned you off from them in the past, DynaTrap’s version is the solution you’ve been waiting for. Over 100 shoppers have added it to their carts in the past day alone; the discount is that good. Don’t wait until it goes back up to full price!
Buy: DynaTrap LED Mosquito and Insect Trap, $46.99 (normally $79)