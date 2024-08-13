“I didn’t know what to expect from the DynaTrap, but it turned out to work great! I have one half-acre machine in the backyard and one in the front. We no longer get bit by anything. Even our neighbors are benefiting and notice a lot fewer bugs! I rarely give reviews, but since this actually works, it’s worth telling folks.” — Katheeee

“This Dyna Trap replaced one that I had for several years. I was inundated with mosquitoes during the time the last one died and this one arrived. It is so good to be able to enjoy the yard bug free again!” — Tjjmdean



“This is my second DynaTrap, and I am very pleased with this product. I live on a conservation lot and have dense woods right behind my house, and this makes being outside at night in Florida possible. I wish it dealt with wasps, but if it takes care of mosquitos and flies, this is a winner!” — Gobolts