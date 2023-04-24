This Easy TikTok Hack Will Make Your Electric Toothbrush Much Cleaner
Ever notice that icky buildup on your electric toothbrush’s charging base? No matter how carefully you wash and dry the toothbrush, grime on the base can magically appear like some kind of annoying trick.
Enter TikTok user J (@slopbucket80), who came up with a clever solution that’ll keep that grime from sticking around for long.
As the video plays, @slopbucket80 says, “Show me the life hack that you randomly saw one day that is now an unconscious standard practice in your life.” It shows J putting a cotton round with a small hole cut in the center on the charging base, and then placing the electric toothbrush on top. The grime will stick to the cotton round and not the base, making it easier to keep clean.
Some TikTokers were puzzled by the need for this life hack. “Wait. So y’all charge the toothbrush everyday? I charge it when it dies (every three months),” one commenter inquired.
They’re in the minority, though. So far, the video has received 12 million views, more than 555,000 likes, and more than 4,000 comments and counting — all of which has been overwhelmingly positive.
“You just changed my life. I’m not even joking,” one TikTok user commented.
“So, you’re just out here casually saving marriages like it’s nbd? Looking at the gunk on my husband’s charging stand is like 25 percent of my daily struggle,” another wrote.
Even professional house cleaners commented that this is a game-changer. “I am a cleaner, and let me say that I will be giving these as gifts to ALL of my customers,” one TikToker said.
If you keep your toothbrush charging on the counter in between uses, you’ve probably had to scrub that gunk away time and time again. But if you use this idea, you can just toss the pad and replace it as needed.