The family room was also an option to embrace color for Henderson. While most people would assume a room with little sunlight would need to be painted a light color, Henderson swears by the opposite. “Rooms without a lot of natural light, like this one, need to have color on the walls, even a dark color,” Henderson said. “White paint in a room with no natural light just looks dead and flat.” She went with Still Water by Sherwin-Williams, a cool dark blue with green-gray undertones. A live-edge coffee table she’s had for years adds brightness, while a wood-burning stove on top of custom drawers creates a cozy space with plenty of storage. A three-armed chandelier in a brass color is a fun pop.