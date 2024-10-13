Emma Watson Nailed the Cozy Fall Aesthetic With this Cottagecore Bedroom Detail

If you want to layer up your bed like Watson’s, creating a bed canopy couldn’t be easier — and no, you don’t actually need to have a canopy bed to get the look. It can be as simple as installing a curtain rod on the wall above your headboard and loading it up with curtains to create that regal look. You can even install the curtain rod on the ceiling a few inches out from the wall to create a cascading effect with the fabric when tucked behind your headboard.