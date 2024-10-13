Emma Watson Nailed the Cozy Fall Aesthetic With this Cottagecore Bedroom Detail
Fall is in full swing, which means you’re probably in cozy mode. The throw blankets are out of storage, autumn candles are burning in every room, and it’s finally cool enough to slip on your favorite sweater. If you’re in need of a bit more cozy inspiration, Emma Watson has it all figured out. Last year, the actress shared a pic of her dog all curled up in Watson’s bed, and it turns out her bed is a grown-up princess bed complete with an ultra-cozy curtain canopy (perfect for Belle!).
Layered in vintage-style mismatched print bedding, loads of pillows, an upholstered headboard (which is made for reading in bed!), and lush linen-looking canopy curtains, this bed is made for cuddling up with a good book or movie during chilly nights. As if you needed more proof, just look how comfortable her dog is in it.
If you want to layer up your bed like Watson’s, creating a bed canopy couldn’t be easier — and no, you don’t actually need to have a canopy bed to get the look. It can be as simple as installing a curtain rod on the wall above your headboard and loading it up with curtains to create that regal look. You can even install the curtain rod on the ceiling a few inches out from the wall to create a cascading effect with the fabric when tucked behind your headboard.
Or, if you’re looking for a way to enclose your entire bed, or create that hug-like effect that Watson’s canopy does, check out this adjustable curtain rod that can be configured in various different ways to create a custom canopy or room divider.
The more texture, the better! Stay cozy and warm this fall and winter with your very own Emma Watson-inspired bed canopy, and you’ll wonder how you got through the cold months without it.