Erin and Ben Napier Are Having Lots of Fun with Vintage Yard Gnomes

You don’t need to make big plans to have the best time with your kids this summer. Just ask Erin and Ben Napier of HGTV’s Home Town fame. To bring a little whimsy to their daughters’ summer fun, Ben has been shopping for vintage gnomes — yes, you read that right — on secondhand sites and hiding them around their property. Think of it like summertime Elf on the Shelf. What could those gnomes be up to?