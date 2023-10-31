Don’t Pass Up Thrift Store Fake Plants — This DIY Will Give Them New Life
When you’re poking around at your local thrift store, you’ll likely come across a fake plant that definitely looks fake. Although some faux foliage can really fool the masses, those that end up at the thrift are rarely of that variety, and therefore, they’re usually left to gather dust for months and months until they get pitched.
But one TikToker is going to change your perception of those fake-looking thrift store plants because she was able to breathe life into a secondhand faux tree just with a single coat of spray paint.
“Never in a million years did I think I’d be purchasing a used, dusty, ugly, fake tree. BUT…” Melaine Thompson from My Sweet Savannah on TikTok wrote in a recent video. She then showed what a little red spray paint did for this sad-looking tree.
It literally became the star of her outdoor fall decor.
“Can you believe this transformation??” Thompson wrote in a coinciding Instagram post. “I really wanted a faux fall tree but I was too impatient to wait on shipping and I also didn’t want to spend a small fortune on one.”
“So when I saw this ugly fake tree at the thrift shop, I knew it was meant to be,” she continued. “PS — it’s held up with all the weather just fine!”
Thompson wrote that she tested a lot of colors, but landed on the perfect shade of red, which she’s sharing with those who comment on her post. You could also go with shades of orange, yellow, or even black if you want to give your tree a spooky flair.
“Ugh why don’t I ever think of these things,” one person commented on Thompson’s TikTok. Another person added, “Oh to have the ones I donated back.”
Next time you’re about to walk by the same old faux tree you’ve seen at your local thrift store for months and months, take a chance and put it in your cart to give it a new life with a brand new color.