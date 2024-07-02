The TV Show That Helped Me Feel Good About Moving Away from My Hometown (Really!)

Felicity is immediately put off by her roommate when she moves in. Meghan appears as a mysterious character who practices witchcraft and hides an ominous box under her bed that Felicity finds alarming. Meghan and Felicity do not get along at first. Meghan is constantly making snarky remarks at Felicity. But as the show progresses, Felicity gets to know Meghan and understand her for who she is and why she is that way — and Meghan soon becomes one of Felicity’s closest friends.



Although I never had to deal with a polar-opposite roommate, I do believe this idea can apply to making new friends in college. We often choose to perceive people without learning their stories. We see what we assume to be the truth and we believe that. Felicity and Meghan’s friendship taught me that you have to put in the effort to get to know the person you may see as impossible to befriend because they may end up being the one person you can count on. It’s all about perspective.



This post originally ran on Dorm Therapy. See it there: I Watch This 2000s TV Show for the College Life Lessons (They’re So Relevant!)