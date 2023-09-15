Get Paid to Fly First-Class for the First Time — Here’s How

The winner will be asked to complete a round-trip U.S. domestic flight by December 31, 2023, and complete a scorecard honestly judging their experience. Whether you’ve flown economy or haven’t flown at all in the past, it doesn’t matter. This just has to be your first time flying first class!



To apply, all you have to do is head to Upgraded Points’ website and fill out a form providing your basic information as well as answers to a series of questions, including why the company should select you, what trip you would take if you win, and how often you tend to fly round-trip each year. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are at least 18 years old.



You have until Friday, October 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET to complete your entry. A winner will be announced a few weeks later on Friday, October 20.