Get Paid to Fly First-Class for the First Time — Here’s How
For many, first-class flights are a luxury you can only dream about. Free checked bags? Early boarding? Plenty of extra legroom? Now that’s the stuff of fantasy.
However, one company wants to help you experience first-class travel for the first time. In fact, they want to pay you to do so.
The travel company Upgraded Points just launched their “Get Paid To Upgrade Your Flying Experience” contest, which will gift one lucky traveler $1,500 to spend on first-class flight tickets and report back about their experience.
“We want consumers to experience what domestic first-class feels like without cost as a barrier,” Upgraded Points founder Alex Miller said in a statement announcing the contest. “People may have already started planning [holiday] trips and we want to give someone the chance to experience first class.”
The winner will be asked to complete a round-trip U.S. domestic flight by December 31, 2023, and complete a scorecard honestly judging their experience. Whether you’ve flown economy or haven’t flown at all in the past, it doesn’t matter. This just has to be your first time flying first class!
To apply, all you have to do is head to Upgraded Points’ website and fill out a form providing your basic information as well as answers to a series of questions, including why the company should select you, what trip you would take if you win, and how often you tend to fly round-trip each year. Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are at least 18 years old.
You have until Friday, October 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET to complete your entry. A winner will be announced a few weeks later on Friday, October 20.