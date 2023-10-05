Newsletters
Five Below Has the Cutest Cloud Saucer Sets, and You’ll Want Every Color

Inigo Del Castillo
published about 4 hours ago
Credit: Eric Glenn / Shutterstock.com

Recently shoppers have been flocking to Five Below to buy a cup-and-saucer set (for under $6!) with a design that makes it look like a cloud. Here, take a look.

Isn’t it adorable? The saucer obviously is supposed to pair with the cup, but you can also use it separately as a plate for snacks (picture it with a couple of cookies on top! So sweet). There are three different colors available: pink, blue, yellow. Some people have even spotted a white version, which is not available on the website.

Cloud Saucer & Cup Set
$5.55
Five Below
The yellow set even resembles a sunflower, if flowers are more your speed than clouds. 

Since posting on September 21, @stylefeen’s TikTok has over 54,000 likes and 440,000 views. 

Five Below seems to have the best deal on these charming dishes, at only $5.55 a set. Others have spotted them for more on other sites like Amazon, with a set of two retailing for $30. 

“I’ve been eyeing it on Shein and Amazon … when I saw it at Five Below I was like, yup, you’re coming home with me,” said a commenter. Another person said, “OMG this was on my Amazon list for like $20. I’m going first thing tomorrow morning.”

As with many items at the discount retailer, these might sell out, so be sure to snag them ASAP. 

