Five Below Has the Cutest Cloud Saucer Sets, and You’ll Want Every Color
Recently shoppers have been flocking to Five Below to buy a cup-and-saucer set (for under $6!) with a design that makes it look like a cloud. Here, take a look.
Isn’t it adorable? The saucer obviously is supposed to pair with the cup, but you can also use it separately as a plate for snacks (picture it with a couple of cookies on top! So sweet). There are three different colors available: pink, blue, yellow. Some people have even spotted a white version, which is not available on the website.
The yellow set even resembles a sunflower, if flowers are more your speed than clouds.
Since posting on September 21, @stylefeen’s TikTok has over 54,000 likes and 440,000 views.
Five Below seems to have the best deal on these charming dishes, at only $5.55 a set. Others have spotted them for more on other sites like Amazon, with a set of two retailing for $30.
“I’ve been eyeing it on Shein and Amazon … when I saw it at Five Below I was like, yup, you’re coming home with me,” said a commenter. Another person said, “OMG this was on my Amazon list for like $20. I’m going first thing tomorrow morning.”
As with many items at the discount retailer, these might sell out, so be sure to snag them ASAP.
