Five Below’s Drippy Shelf Is Perfect for a Spooky Halloween Hack
TikTok user @margoween, a content creator with a focus on all things Halloween, has come up with a hack that turns Five Below’s drippy shelf into slime and blood for her walls.
In her video, she buys two drippy shelves from the discount store, then heads to Michaels for some cans of spray paint and clear finish. Then, she goes to work, coating one shelf with green to mimic slime, and the other with red to resemble blood. Tip: don’t forget to paint the screws, too.
To complete the look, she paired the shelves with items that complement the colors and the vibe, such as skulls, bats, and even a copy of R.L Stine’s Goosebumps.
It’s a straightforward DIY that probably only took her a couple of hours. The result, though, is a set of decorations that should last her the entire spooky season and beyond.
As for the cost, Five Below’s drippy shelves are only priced $5.55 each. Once you add in the cost of the paints and clear finish, the project’s total expenses should be $60. Not bad!
“Do glow in the dark green!!” a follower commented, while another suggested a renter-friendly version of the hack: “I’m totally getting these, but using Command Strips to hold them up.”
If you’re dye-ing to try this DIY yourself, go grab some shelves ASAP.
Buy: Five Below Clear Drippy Shelf, $5.55