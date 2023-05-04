This TikToker’s Balcony Update Cost Less than $30 at Five Below

Afterwards, Diana outfitted her black deck chairs with Five Below’s textured bolster pillows (which retail for $5 each), and spruced up her outdoor side table with the brand’s six-inch faux lavender plant (which retails for $3). Finally, she and her boyfriend hung up two sets of Five Below’s clear globe string lights (which cost $5 apiece) around the deck, giving it a cozy vibe that can now persist long after dark. And just like that, Diana’s deck received a brand new, budget-friendly look.