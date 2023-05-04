This TikToker’s Balcony Update Cost Less than $30 at Five Below
Sometimes, a modest shopping spree is all you need to give spaces in your home a brand-new look. Just ask TikToker Diana (@northeastsoul), who recently went viral for sharing a video explaining how she gave her balcony a makeover using only $30 worth of products from discount retail chain Five Below.
As with any good home project, Diana got started by giving her deck a deep cleaning, sweeping the floor and wiping down her outdoor furniture with a cloth and cleaning spray. Next, she covered most of the deck’s concrete flooring with a 24 inch x 36 inch reversible plaid outdoor mat (which costs $5), giving the space a clean, neutral new look.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
Afterwards, Diana outfitted her black deck chairs with Five Below’s textured bolster pillows (which retail for $5 each), and spruced up her outdoor side table with the brand’s six-inch faux lavender plant (which retails for $3). Finally, she and her boyfriend hung up two sets of Five Below’s clear globe string lights (which cost $5 apiece) around the deck, giving it a cozy vibe that can now persist long after dark. And just like that, Diana’s deck received a brand new, budget-friendly look.
“It’s amazing how little changes can make a BIG difference 😍,” she captioned the video.
Clearly, plenty of home decor enthusiasts agreed. Since Diana posted the TikTok on May 1, it’s already racked up over 21,700 likes and 449,400 views.
“Love!!! The lights make the space so much more special,” one commenter wrote. “Cheers to spring and more cute projects on a budget!”
Other TikTokers offered additional advice for maintaining the deck decor.
“If these lights are from Five Below, make sure they’re fully under the awning because mine got water in the bulbs!” one commented, while another suggested: “I recommend pulling the rug forward all the way to the patio fence so you can walk on it and create the illusion of a bigger rug 🥰.”
Cheers to little changes and big results!