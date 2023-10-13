Tiny Floating Acorn Candles Are the Fall DIY You’ll Be Obsessed With

Then, melt your wax using your heat-proof container and a double-boiler method. When your wax has liquified, dip the cotton wicks into the wax, straighten them, and let them cool.



Carefully pour your wax into each acorn cap and let it harden slightly before inserting your wick.



When the wax has cooled, fill a heat-safe vessel with water and float your acorn cap candles. Light them up and marvel at just how cool this DIY is!



Ashley notes that these candles last for about 10 to 15 minutes, but she has other DIY candle tutorials that will last a bit longer on her Instagram and blog, too. These pumpkin candles, for example, are just too cute.