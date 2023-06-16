This “Floating House” for Sale Is Like Nothing You’ve Seen Before

Despite being a local attraction (for obvious reasons), the right buyer will enjoy plenty of privacy. “You can’t really tell from the road what it is at all,” said Riendeau. “You just see something back there. There’s this massive structure that you know may or may not be an elevator. You’re just not sure what it is. It’s just one of those houses you always drive by and you really don’t notice and then once you notice, you never can unnotice it and you’re always wondering what it is.”



The ideal buyer, per Riendeau? “A nature-lover who wants to live in a piece of art. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Unbelievable privacy, the beauty of nature, it’s just very cool.”