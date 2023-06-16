This “Floating House” for Sale Is Like Nothing You’ve Seen Before
Connecticut buyers: If you’re looking for something that’s not cookie-cutter, you’re officially in luck. There’s a stunning floating house for sale in Glastonbury, and it’s certainly not your average Colonial.
The Cedar Bridge House was built in 1983, and its architectural design will inspire any buyer with house dreams outside the ordinary. Nestled amongst the trees, the home sits 50 feet above ground, and it’s anchored to a steel support structure, offering stunning panoramic views in just about every room you walk through.
Designed by award-winning architect Wilfred Armster, it offers more than 2,100 square feet of living space, as well as a leafy 3.23-acre lot. The home features expansive skylights, wooden floors and ceilings, and massive windows, so you’ll enjoy natural lighting along with those impressive views. It also has plenty of enviable amenities, including heated porcelain flooring, a gourmet kitchen, a rooftop office space, and three outdoor decks (one of which has a hot tub). It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it’s located close to Hartford, as well as being solidly mid-distance between Boston and New York City.
The home’s prior listing agent Danielle Riendeau told Realtor.com back in 2020 that the unique abode “was built by a local architect who really didn’t want to disrupt any of the lot, so he built the house around the trees with minimal excavation and prepping of the lot. It’s pretty cool.” After buying the home in 1992, the current owners have modernized it, said Riendeau. “The kitchen looks amazing with top-of-the-line everything. It looks really beautiful with very clean lines.”
“It feels expansive,” she noted. “When you enter the property and you open that first door and you see the skylights and all the natural light and the privacy and the beauty of the trees, it feels like you’re living in an adult, modern treehouse.”
Despite being a local attraction (for obvious reasons), the right buyer will enjoy plenty of privacy. “You can’t really tell from the road what it is at all,” said Riendeau. “You just see something back there. There’s this massive structure that you know may or may not be an elevator. You’re just not sure what it is. It’s just one of those houses you always drive by and you really don’t notice and then once you notice, you never can unnotice it and you’re always wondering what it is.”
The ideal buyer, per Riendeau? “A nature-lover who wants to live in a piece of art. It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Unbelievable privacy, the beauty of nature, it’s just very cool.”