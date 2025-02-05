These $10 Floral Throw Pillows Are the Burst of Spring You Need at Home Right Now
Just like the rest of the internet, I have been loving dainty floral decor recently. Ditsy prints and similar mini flower patterns add a cottagecore aesthetic and some fun and classic character to a room, completely transforming the feeling you get when you walk in.
My personal favorite way to decorate a room is with throw pillows, and it’s such a perfect, simple way to introduce a detailed floral pattern to a room! The reality is that pillows can be very expensive, but I came upon these affordable throw pillows at Target that have got both cottagecore and spring vibes, so they’re ideal for this moment. And guess what? They’re from Pillowfort, Target’s kids’ home collection.
Also, they’re reversible! The pink pillow has both a fuzzy pink side and a white side with teeny pink, orange, and cream-colored flowers. The white pillow has both a white fuzzy side and a peach side with petite yellow and green flowers and thin white stripes. The duality of these is so smart!
In a Reel, Instagrammer @nattiejopo highlighted the various adorable pillows currently in the Target kids’ department, including the two heart pillows, that feature fun shapes, colors, and designs. So many people commented on the Reel, including one person who wrote, “Love and need!! Lol” (The urgency is real!) and another who responded, “Omg these are SO cute.” People are really loving these pillows!
Personally, I would style these throw pillows on my bed or couch for the spring months. These can really brighten up a room (and your mood!).