Although you may already know your planetary color, do you know your “food color”? That is, the good-enough-to-eat hue that best matches your astrological aura, from bagel beige to oyster gray? In case you’re planning a dinner party or revamping your wardrobe, or, you know, want to match the aesthetic of your next meal, keep reading to find out which “food color” you’d be, per your zodiac sign.