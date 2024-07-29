The “Food Color” That Best Describes You, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
From explaining why you’re a chatterbox to excusing your commitment issues (ahem, Sagittarius), you can learn a lot about yourself by referring to your zodiac sign. That’s why astrology makes a strong case when it comes to deciding which color scheme would best fit your personality.
Although you may already know your planetary color, do you know your “food color”? That is, the good-enough-to-eat hue that best matches your astrological aura, from bagel beige to oyster gray? In case you’re planning a dinner party or revamping your wardrobe, or, you know, want to match the aesthetic of your next meal, keep reading to find out which “food color” you’d be, per your zodiac sign.
Aries: Maraschino Cherry Red
(March 21 – April 19)
There’s no doubt that Aries comes in hot, which explains why there’s no other food color that would better suit the sign than a color as daring and fearless as they are. “Aries have an unmistakable bold energy that is hard to ignore, making your aura the perfect match for the brightness of maraschino cherry red,” explains astrologer Lauren Ash.
Taurus: Chocolate Bar Brown
(April 20 – May 20)
If there’s one thing Taurus is good at, it’s indulging in the sweetness of life. Because of that, Ash explains chocolate bar brown fits the aesthetic of the saccharine sign. “Taurus loves everything luxurious and indulgent,” says Ash. “This rich hue of dark brown is a perfect blend of earthy elegance and subtle sweetness.”
Gemini: Limoncello Yellow
(May 21 – June 20)
Geminis have a knack for keeping the conversation light and fun. That’s why, according to Ash, Gemini is best illustrated by a color that matches its effervescent vibe. “Gemini, you’re a social creature who lightens the mood wherever you go,” explains Ash. What better way to light up a room than limoncello yellow?
Cancer: Smoothie Bowl Blue
(June 21 – July 22)
While it’s true that a tenderhearted sign like Cancer is prone to the blues, that’s hardly why the color of a spirulina smoothie fits the water sign best. “Smoothie bowl blue evokes the calming and cool atmosphere of the beach and ocean waves, making it a perfect match for Cancer’s sensitive nature,” explains Ash.
Leo: Dragon Fruit Pink
(Jul 23 – August 22)
There’s something alluring about Leo’s energy, which is best represented by a color as flamboyant and showstopping as they are. “Known for your warmth, flair for drama, and ability to stand out, Leos effortlessly complement the striking pink and red tones of dragon fruit pink,” says Ash.
Virgo: Martini Olive Green
(August 23 – September 22)
Virgos are effortlessly elegant and exude the type of down-to-earth energy that only martini olive green can match. “Virgo is a sign that knows what it likes,” explains Ash. “The rich hues of a classic martini olive green perfectly match your timeless tastes!”
Libra: Oat Milk Off-White
(September 23 – October 22)
Lavish and easygoing, Libra zodiac signs are all about the finer things. In that way, they’d vibe best with a color that’s just as fancy and agreeable as they are. “The clean lines and comforting warmth of oat milk off-white perfectly complement your artistic sensibilities,” explains Ash.
Scorpio: Caviar Black
(October 23 – November 21)
Scorpio is associated with all things dark and powerful, and what’s more compatible than caviar black? I’ll wait. “Scorpio gravitates toward colors that allow them to embrace their mysterious and alluring side,” Ash says. The seductive allure of this color is definitely their vibe — no matter what mood they’re in.
Sagittarius: Aperol Spritz Orange
(November 22 – December 21)
With a love of adventure and freedom, Aperol spritz orange is one color that can keep up with Sagittarius’ many whims. “Sagittarius electrifies everyone they meet,” explains Ash. “Nothing captures your bubbly personality quite like Aperol spritz orange.”
Capricorn: Bagel Beige
(December 22 – January 19)
Capricorn is all about logic and practicality, making it best suited to a shade with just as much pragmatism as they bring to the table. “Bagel beige is a classic color that never goes out of style,” says Ash. “Capricorn will love using this color as a base to build their personal sense of style and fashion.”
Aquarius: Ube Purple
(January 20 – February 18)
There’s nothing classic or conventional about an Aquarius — they’re always looking to stand out! For that reason, “Ube purple captures the richness and depth of your personality while maintaining an air of mystery,” Ash says. “Aquarius needs a color that complements their eccentric vibe.” (Try this ube tiramisu if you’re looking to bring a dinner-party dessert that’s guaranteed to impress.)
Pisces: Oyster Gray
(February 19 – March 20)
Pisces are drawn to an idyllic sense of style, and when they’re finished daydreaming oyster gray is a hue that’ll help bring the water sign back to earth. “Oyster gray may seem unassuming at first glance, but upon closer inspection it reveals a kaleidoscope of luminescent color and energy,” Ash says.