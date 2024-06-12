This Stunning Frank Lloyd Wright House Is for Sale
If you’ve ever dreamed of calling a home designed by the architect Frank Lloyd Wright yours — without having to worry about restoring the space to its former glory or adding in modern features you can’t imagine living without — you’re in luck. A gorgeous Frank Lloyd Wright home in Galesburg, Michigan, is on the market, and it’s been painstakingly remodeled while keeping the building’s original footprint and charm fully intact.
Wright restoration enthusiasts Marika Broere and Tony Hillebrandt have an iconic property, the Eppstein House, on the market — and it’s already getting a lot of attention.
The duo, who also just sold Wright’s Pratt House in the same area, have been recognized for their work restoring homes from the famed architect with a Wright Spirit Award nomination. Like the Pratt House, the Eppstein House was carefully updated while still putting many signature Frank Lloyd Wright details front and center, Marika Broere shared with Apartment Therapy.
The Eppstein House, which features Wright’s renowned Usonian design, has gained a fair amount of renown over the last few years, Broere and Hillebrandt tell Apartment Therapy. They previously used it as an Airbnb that hosted fans of mid-century modern design from all around the world.
The three bedroom, two bathroom home is nestled in a 70-acre community of other homes that were built with the guidance of Frank Lloyd Wright. The home features a full wall of windows that look out to a serene outdoor sitting area with idyllic landscaping, stone flooring throughout, dramatic fireplaces, and gorgeous wooden built-ins in almost every room. Large windows through the home ensure plenty of natural light streams in, while the trees and hills surrounding the Eppstein House make the numerous outdoor spaces feel very private.
The property has its original footprint — a rarity for many restored Frank Lloyd Wright homes — as well as two (!) basements, both a small and large one. Broere and Hillebrandt wanted to keep the home’s integrity intact, making sure to repair and treat all the original woodwork, built-in furniture, and concrete blocks.
While many details were a refresh on what the original homeowners created, Broere and Hillebrandt also updated the Eppstein House with modern conveniences. In addition to new plumbing, landscaping, electric wiring, and a new drainage system, the pair added an insulated roof to replace the Usonian design that was prone to leaks.
Broere and Hillebrandt originally had the home for sale as a pair with Frank Lloyd Wright’s Pratt House, but now that that one’s off the market, they’re giving the Eppstein House a discount. You can now scoop up the Eppstein House for (the still steep) price of $2,100,000. But if you can’t swing it — and who can blame you? — there are other ways to copy his iconic style.