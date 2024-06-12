This Stunning Frank Lloyd Wright House Is for Sale

Broere and Hillebrandt originally had the home for sale as a pair with Frank Lloyd Wright’s Pratt House, but now that that one’s off the market, they’re giving the Eppstein House a discount. You can now scoop up the Eppstein House for (the still steep) price of $2,100,000. But if you can’t swing it — and who can blame you? — there are other ways to copy his iconic style.