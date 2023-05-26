This Bird Feeder DIY Is Perfect If You Don’t Have Trees in Your Yard
If you’re looking to get into birdwatching in your own backyard but the tree situation is subpar, then it’s time to get creative with ways to attract birds to your home. One TikToker built a bird feeder station for his yard that is sturdy, beautiful, and moveable if you decide to change up your backyard layout.
“Once I got all the materials together, this took less than 15 minutes to assemble,” TikTok user Your Barefoot Neighbor (@yourbarefootneighbor) said in a recent video. “It was stupid easy.”
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
What you’ll need to recreate this bird feeding station is a metal lawn hook, a large plastic planter (something that’s big enough to fit the prong end of your hook), a drill, soil, plants, and, of course, a bird feeder.
Your Barefoot Neighbor used the plastic barrel as a base for his lawn hook and drilled both drainage holes and access holes for the hook prongs to be shoved into the ground. After the barrel is filled with soil, that hook isn’t going anywhere.
“I didn’t really want to do the concrete thing at the bottom because I don’t know if this is where we were going to keep it permanently,” he said. “I might want to change it up next year. You could also place a few large rocks at the bottom to up the sturdiness without making the barrel and hook impossible to separate.
Then, he filled the barrel with soil and planted some flowers to complete the project. “I was really surprised at how sturdy this thing felt after it was all put together.”
“Way more fancy than my stick in the ground,” one person commented. And it’s a lot sturdier, too. The squirrels may try to destroy this thing, but with all that soil in the barrel, it’s not going anywhere.
No trees? No problem — the birds are on their way!