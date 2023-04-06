This Under-$20 Amazon Find Prevents Stuff from Getting Lost Under the Couch
It’s the perfect hack for anyone with kids, pets, a Roomba, a lower-back problem, or all of the above: TikTok user @alexcanorganize has posted a neat trick that can prevent small items such as a pair of slippers, a remote control, or even a Roomba from disappearing under the couch — and all it requires is PVC plastic.
In a video he posted early last month, the content creator revealed how much clutter — mostly his children’s toys — had accumulated under his furniture.
To prevent this from happening again, he used strips of PVC plastic called gap blockers, and placed the pieces under the sofa. Any item that would accidentally roll under would get blocked. It’s simple yet effective.
The hack has many benefits. It saves you the stress of searching the entire house for a missing item. It saves you from possible back pain as a result of bending over to look under the couch. The space also remains tidy, as the gap blockers prevent the collection of dust and dirt. And as for those whose sofa is too short for a Roomba to crawl underneath, the plastic keeps the machine from getting stuck.
In terms of other features, the gap blockers are see-through to make them inconspicuous. In addition, the adhesive tape allows the plastic to be installed upside-down on the underside of furniture. This lets the gap blockers to be used in homes with carpeted flooring or rugs.
All in all, it’s a great product that can save you a lot of time and effort in searching for lost items and in decluttering hard-to-reach places.
The price for gap blockers on Amazon ranges between $13.98 and $20.99, with pieces as short as 1.6 inches and as high as 3.2 inches.