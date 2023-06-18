This Garden-Inspired Mosaic Backsplash DIY Is So Gorgeous
When Shannon and her family moved to Ireland to breathe life back into an old hotel, they knew they’d have to oversee some serious renovations. But while waiting for permits and plans to come together, Shannon took on a much smaller project in their temporary home. She created a mosaic backsplash in the kitchen and promises that everyone can do the same if they love the look of her finished product.
“I love making mosaics,” Shannon said in a recent TikTok video. “They’re a wonderful solution to so many design questions. And, really, anyone can make them.”
She explained that the family is currently waiting on “planning permissions and all the other big logistical things required to break ground” on what they call the “Big House.” So they’re living in and sprucing up “the cottage” situated next to the kitchen garden in the meantime.
And she’s been using the kitchen garden as direct inspiration for her mosaic work in the cottage kitchen. “One by one, I’d create flowers and scatter them on the wall, seeing what needed to go where,” she continued. “It’s tedious work and I love it.”
When Shannon felt she was finally done, she settled on black grout to make the mosaic feel more like stained glass. And she left the edges of her mosaic raw.
“My favorite kind of garden are those that are natural and unconstrained, so I left the edges organic and undulating,” she explained. “It’s such a delight to be in this space now with all the cheery colors and flowers to greet you.
According to the caption of another TikTok video, Shannon also created a mosaic in the family’s home in Dallas, so she’s definitely honed her craft. But the best way to get started on a mosaic of your own is just to get started! Grab some tile, grout, and a few nippers, and create magic.