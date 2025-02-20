These Cute DIY “Punch Cards” Are the Secret to Crushing All Your Seasonal Goals
The spring semester is officially in full swing, and that means you’re working *hard* to achieve all the academic and personal goals you hope to accomplish by finals week. But sometimes it’s difficult to stay on track and focus on your long-term objectives when you’ve got so many other things to do and tasks to complete (I see you, daily club meeting!).
This adorable DIY punch card activity, which I discovered on Instagrammer Emilia Marie’s (@emiliamariehome) feed, is a great way to create an easy plan to stay motivated. Plus, it’s a fun craft to do with friends and roommates when you need a break from studying.
In a Reel, Emilia Marie demonstrates with friends how easy this DIY is. The video shows how versatile the cards are for whatever activity you’re looking for some extra incentive to complete (or, you know, get started on). To make them you just need card stock, scissors, colored pencils/markers, and a fine-tipped pen.
How to Make DIY Punch Cards
During the semester when I’m trying to juggle work, school, and personal life, time seems to always get away from me. So for my punch cards, I chose three goals that help me focus on activities I love to do while also helping me improve my routines and habits. My goals focus on the number of books I want to read, the number of meals I want to cook from scratch, and the number of study sessions I want to host for friends and classmates.
After you’ve determined your goals, come up with a treat for when you complete the cards. For example, when I finish reading eight books and have all my punches filled, I’ll take a trip to my favorite bookstore for stationery or a new book.
Next, cut out your card stock to the size you want. Emilia Marie used a random business card as a size template for the card stock, and I thought that was a great idea. When I went shopping for my supplies, I found these mini sketch pads with watercolor paper that’s as thick as card stock. I used my library card as a stencil to help me cut the sketch paper to the 3.5”x2” size I wanted.
Then, grab your favorite paintbrush, watercolors, pens, markers, or all of the above, and start! After I cut my cards, I sketched a rough outline of my design in pencil. Instead of making this a traditional punch card, I made each card look like the item my goal was about. For example, I sketched a book for my reading goal, a fridge for my cooking goal, and a notebook for the study sessions.
Remember that your cards can look however you want them to, and they don’t have to be perfect! But if you’re struggling you can always draw a simple heart or star for each punch you want to complete. I kept it simple with circles and squares for my punches — I recommend eight or 10 punches for each goal.
After I finished the sketch, I went back with my Derwent watercolor pencils to shade the background. I then took a damp cotton swab and lightly brushed it over my drawing to blend the watercolor pencils. I love this set because they have beautiful colors that blend easily, and it’s a great way to create a watercolor aesthetic without the mess of traditional paint.
I waited until my cards were dry, and then I used a black fine-tipped pen to outline the shapes and write my goals. You can include as much detail as you’d like with this part — I added book pages, handles on my fridge, and a spiral spine for my notebook.
How to Use DIY Punch Cards
I keep my punch cards on my desk so I can always see them, but place yours where they’ll be the best reminder of what you’re working toward. As I make progress with my goals, I plan on coloring in each shape, instead of using a hole puncher.
Share your plans and progress with your friends and classmates to keep each other accountable and driven all semester long!
This post originally appeared on Dorm Therapy. See it there: These Cute DIY “Punch Cards” Are the Secret to Crushing All Your Semester Goals