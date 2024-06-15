More Than 1.2 Million Rechargeable Lights Have Been Recalled After a Disturbing New Report
If you’ve purchased any rechargeable lighting from Good Earth in the past few years, you may have to retire it for good.
Good Earth — a company that sells energy-efficient decorative and utility lighting through Amazon, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, and other retailers — alongside the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just issued a recall on select lighting models following the death of one consumer after a rechargeable light overheated and caught fire.
In total, Good Earth is aware of at least nine additional consumer complaints about overheating lights, with six of those complaints resulting in fire. One of those incidents also resulted in a consumer being treated for smoke inhalation.
The recall includes rechargeable lights with model numbers that start with RE1122, RE1145, RE1362, and RE1250. These should be located on a white sticker on the back of the light.
Most of the lighting models are light bars designed to be used in areas of the home like closets, cabinets, stairwells, and kitchens. They operate on a lithium-ion battery, which may be faulty and could overheat and catch fire. Good Earth estimates that there are about 1.2 million of these lights currently installed in consumer homes.
If you do own one of these lights, you should immediately stop using it and contact Good Earth either by phone, email, or through the product recall portal on the company’s website to receive a replacement. Once you register to receive your free replacement, you’ll also get disposal instructions from Good Earth regarding your current model.
You can get a visual look at the recalled lights on the Good Earth product recall page, too, if you’re unable to verify the model number.
Stay safe and double check your Good Earth lighting to make sure it’s not on the recall list. And if it is, take the necessary steps to help protect yourself and your family.