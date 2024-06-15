More Than 1.2 Million Rechargeable Lights Have Been Recalled After a Disturbing New Report

Most of the lighting models are light bars designed to be used in areas of the home like closets, cabinets, stairwells, and kitchens. They operate on a lithium-ion battery, which may be faulty and could overheat and catch fire. Good Earth estimates that there are about 1.2 million of these lights currently installed in consumer homes.

If you do own one of these lights, you should immediately stop using it and contact Good Earth either by phone, email, or through the product recall portal on the company’s website to receive a replacement. Once you register to receive your free replacement, you’ll also get disposal instructions from Good Earth regarding your current model.

You can get a visual look at the recalled lights on the Good Earth product recall page, too, if you’re unable to verify the model number.



Stay safe and double check your Good Earth lighting to make sure it’s not on the recall list. And if it is, take the necessary steps to help protect yourself and your family.