This Grandma Raving About Her First IKEA Trip Is Pure Joy

Going to IKEA is an event unrivaled by just about any shopping experience on the block, with so much to try and buy (and eat, of course) at every turn. If you remember your first trip to IKEA, you’ll no doubt understand the sheer unbridled joy of this TikToker’s grandmother who was so delighted by her first trip to the iconic home store that she immediately got in the car to call a friend to discuss it all.