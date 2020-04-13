Before & After: A Previously Abandoned Airstream’s Transformation Is Beautiful

Biggest Indulgence: We spent a lot of time designing and building out the bathroom compared to the other aspects of the build. Marc crafted a custom shower pan using 3D modeling and CNC machining. Our bathroom millwork is flexible plywood, and fiberglass was sculpted on top to make everything waterproof. Our sink felt like the biggest splurge. We got a custom sink from Haand, a North Carolina ceramics company that Marc had previously worked at. We wanted to reflect the bathroom we had loved from Cartagena with the skylight so we got one of their largest cloudware bowls that they turned into a sink for us. We had an accident with it and ended up dropping it, so instead of tossing it, we epoxied it back together. We don’t have a lot of brand name appliances and that really helped us keep the cost of our renovation down. The materials to build out the bathroom were more expensive however. It is all fiberglass, so we had a lot of marine grade materials and gallons of finish that we used. It added up, but it was worth it.