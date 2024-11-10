Gwyneth Paltrow’s Closet Has a Nearly 500-Year-Old Detail, and It’s So Gorgeous
Decorative mirrors are a fun way to spice up an item that is purely functional. You can often find mirrors with ornate gold frames or beauty lighting, or in a freestanding easel form. But Gwyneth Paltrow took the decorative mirrors in her walk-in closet to the next level. Rather than keeping the mirrors on the front of her closet doors simple and plain, she opted to go for an antique finish, which gives every mirror selfie a vintage vibe.
She does have an untouched mirror in the room to act as a more functional piece, but these antiqued mirrors lining the walls give the room a touch of character. The closets, which are also decorated with ornate molding, look more like something out of Versailles (which was built in 1631!) than modern built-ins somewhere in California.
If you’ve seen a real antique mirror, then you’ve likely seen this black speckling effect before. Historically, mirrors were made with silver and lead backing, which can deteriorate over time, causing those black spots and even some areas that appear hazy. You can actually repair and replace the silver backing on antique mirrors, but they’re much more valuable in their original state with that spotty patina — even though they can sometimes look a bit … creepy.
However, Paltrow’s modern take on antique mirrors is far from creepy. The black speckling gives her dressing room a feeling of grandeur (especially when paired with that amazing crystal chandelier in the center of the room). You can actually DIY a modern mirror to get a similar effect if you love the look of Paltrow’s space. Just make sure you’re working with a real glass mirror and a stripping product that promises an antique finish.
And just like that, you’ll have a charming antique mirror for your own ’fit checks!