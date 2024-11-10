Gwyneth Paltrow’s Closet Has a Nearly 500-Year-Old Detail, and It’s So Gorgeous

However, Paltrow’s modern take on antique mirrors is far from creepy. The black speckling gives her dressing room a feeling of grandeur (especially when paired with that amazing crystal chandelier in the center of the room). You can actually DIY a modern mirror to get a similar effect if you love the look of Paltrow’s space. Just make sure you’re working with a real glass mirror and a stripping product that promises an antique finish.



And just like that, you’ll have a charming antique mirror for your own ’fit checks!