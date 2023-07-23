The Hallmark Channel Just Launched a Christmas Cruise

The Hallmark Channel is taking Christmas in July to a whole new level.



The company just announced a brand-new, immersive Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise, which will set sail just in time for the 2024 holiday season.



The cruise will embark on a four-night trip, heading from Miami, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas, and back from November 5 to 9, 2024. Once on board, guests will be able to partake in a number of activities lifted straight from a Hallmark movie, including wine tasting, cookie decorating, Christmas craft workshops, and an ugly sweater contest. Cruise-goers will even get the chance to attend a screening of a brand-new Hallmark movie before it even airs on the channel!