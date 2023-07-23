The Hallmark Channel Just Launched a Christmas Cruise
The Hallmark Channel is taking Christmas in July to a whole new level.
The company just announced a brand-new, immersive Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise, which will set sail just in time for the 2024 holiday season.
The cruise will embark on a four-night trip, heading from Miami, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas, and back from November 5 to 9, 2024. Once on board, guests will be able to partake in a number of activities lifted straight from a Hallmark movie, including wine tasting, cookie decorating, Christmas craft workshops, and an ugly sweater contest. Cruise-goers will even get the chance to attend a screening of a brand-new Hallmark movie before it even airs on the channel!
“We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” Hallmark Media’s vice president of consumer products, Natalie Vandergast, said in a press release. “We are delighted to count down to Christmas 2024 aboard an adventure that will allow our stars and enthusiastic fanbase alike to create everlasting memories together at sea.”
Some of those familiar Hallmark faces include John Tucker Must Die alum Jesse Metcalfe and former Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert.
If you’re eager to embark on your own Hallmark holiday experience, you’re in luck! Booking is open to the general public as of July 21.
Not ready to drop all your money on a cruise right away? You can also book a spot using a buy now, pay later program, with deposits starting as low as $100 per ticket.
You can learn more about Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cruise and reserve a spot here.