This Couple Turned Thrifted Halloween Coffins into Gorgeous Garden Planters
Facebook Marketplace can frequently be a treasure trove of finds that lets you save money and improve your space — especially if you’ve got a creative spirit and an open mind. One couple wanted to create raised garden beds for their backyard garden, but when the cost of lumber proved to be too high, they improvised in a seriously cool way, turning wooden Halloween coffins into the chicest goth gardens.
In a recent video, Kelly (aka @bockbockgarden) shared that her boyfriend, Ricardo, bought her the oversized wooden coffins from Facebook Marketplace for just $10. They repurposed the holiday decor pieces by planting tulips and daffodils in each one during the winter, showing off the stems in full bloom upon spring’s arrival.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
“One’s trash is another’s treasure,” they wrote in the caption of the post, which quickly garnered interest from fans and followers. “Put plexiglass in cutouts in the lids, and you now have mini greenhouses,” suggested one user. Another called them “super cute,” adding, “pumpkins are a must then you can have an awesome Halloween photoshoot!” Yet another joked: “Not me immediately searching FB Marketplace for coffins.”
Of course, you could also buy similar coffins for your own goth-inspired garden (and even paint them moody black!), but it’s certainly more fun — and more budget-friendly — to follow in Kelly and Ricardo’s footsteps by snagging them secondhand. Be sure to keep an eye out in your local Buy Nothing group, thrift stores, tag sales, and, of course, on Facebook Marketplace. You never know when someone will offer a scary good deal that could totally transform your garden. Happy hunting!