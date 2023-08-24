This Unexpected School Supply Is the Easiest Way to Hang a Light Fixture
Hanging up new lighting is far from a fun task most of the time. If you wire the light in the wrong way, you have to start all over again, and even if you set it up correctly the first time, odds are you’ll walk away with aching arms. But according to TikTok content creator Ryan Walker (a.k.a. Random DIY Guy), it doesn’t have to be such a hassle. He recently went viral for sharing a clever hack that allows DIYers to easily hang new lighting. All you need is a backpack.
“Need to hang a light? Grab a backpack and drop it in,” Ryan recommends in the video, which shows him tucking a kitchen lighting fixture into an everyday Adidas backpack. “That way, you can wire all your connections without having to struggle with holding up the light.”
Since Ryan shared this tip on August 17, his video has received over 144,000 likes and over 1.5 million views.
One commenter arguably put it best: “Bro is living in 3023…”
“Genius sir!” another TikToker wrote. “Wish I had thought of this YEARS ago while holding speakers, cameras, lights, anything!”
Using the backpack hack is bound to make hanging up lighting by yourself way easier. But if you don’t have the time or money to invest in traditional lighting, you can also try out a clever hack that allows you to install a wall sconce sans wire. Your secret weapon? A puck light.
Ashley Poskin, who tried out the puck light hack for Apartment Therapy back in June, wrote that “it looks great, and I can actually bring these with me on our next adventure to hopefully install them in a home of our own.”