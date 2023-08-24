Hanging up new lighting is far from a fun task most of the time. If you wire the light in the wrong way, you have to start all over again, and even if you set it up correctly the first time, odds are you’ll walk away with aching arms. But according to TikTok content creator Ryan Walker (a.k.a. Random DIY Guy), it doesn’t have to be such a hassle. He recently went viral for sharing a clever hack that allows DIYers to easily hang new lighting. All you need is a backpack.