The “Photo Method” Saves Me So Much Time at the Hardware Store (and Thrifting!)

I eventually began to use this “photo method” for decor as well. I thrift a lot, so I keep a photo of my living room, kitchen, and bedroom on my phone at all times (updated every other month) to make sure I can figure out how a piece of decor, an accent table, or some other new addition might fit into my home in terms of its palette, material, and finish.



This is a little less straightforward than taking photos for the hardware store but no less useful. I never have to worry whether a thrifted accent table will match the color of my sofa, and if I like a friend’s kitchen cabinets, I can immediately picture how the color might look in mine. I even keep measurements of my big furniture pieces on my phone to simplify things. The ‘photo method” is an obvious tip, sure, but it’s one that has endless possibilities — and is easy to forget if you’re rushing to get a replacement item. So make a mental note of this idea now!