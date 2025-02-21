The “Photo Method” Saves Me So Much Time at the Hardware Store (and Thrifting!)
If there’s one thing I find particularly hard to deal with, it’s the hardware store. Sometimes you need nails or screws you might not have on hand; other times you need to replace things like a toilet seat or a towel bar. Either way, finding the right tool or product is not a talent I have. More often than not, this has resulted in spending far too long trying to find what I need or returning with the wrong thing, only to have to go back and start the whole shopping process again.
While discussing toilet seats with a friend last week, she shared that she had the same issue. She was worried about showing up at the store and walking away with a seat that wouldn’t fit her toilet. Yes, there are two popular shapes, but they’re alike enough that I could understand her potential confusion. That’s when I told her the tip I recently came up with that has solved most of my hardware store shopping problems: taking a reference photo of what I’m looking to match up at the store.
This seems like an obvious tip (and some of you will, for sure, likely say that in the comments), but it took me a while to come to this simple solution. But I stand by it: I show up at the hardware store, photo in hand, and ask the nearest clerk for the screw, nail, bar, or other replacement part I need. They can take my phone and zoom in to see relevant markings, the threading of a screw — you name it! — and guide me to the correct piece.
I also always, always measure whatever I’m shopping for — the diameter of a toilet seat, the square footage of a room that needs a new floor, or the length of a towel rod and where the screw holes hit in that dimension. If you’re a seasoned DIYer, obviously, you don’t need this tip, but if you’re a newbie like me, it just makes things easier than looking up which type of screw you need or hoping you bought the right size.
I eventually began to use this “photo method” for decor as well. I thrift a lot, so I keep a photo of my living room, kitchen, and bedroom on my phone at all times (updated every other month) to make sure I can figure out how a piece of decor, an accent table, or some other new addition might fit into my home in terms of its palette, material, and finish.
This is a little less straightforward than taking photos for the hardware store but no less useful. I never have to worry whether a thrifted accent table will match the color of my sofa, and if I like a friend’s kitchen cabinets, I can immediately picture how the color might look in mine. I even keep measurements of my big furniture pieces on my phone to simplify things. The ‘photo method” is an obvious tip, sure, but it’s one that has endless possibilities — and is easy to forget if you’re rushing to get a replacement item. So make a mental note of this idea now!