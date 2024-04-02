I Just Found My Favorite Colorful Kitchen Staple (It Lasts Forever!)

Let’s talk a little bit about function too. The Chef’s Knife Set comes with exactly the pieces I need to get all of my day-to-day cooking done: a chef’s knife, a bread knife, and a utility knife. Made from three-layer Japanese steel, these knives are also the sharpest I’ve ever used. Like, seriously sharp. Like, they shredded the kitchen sponge I was using to clean them into tiny little sponge confetti sharp. As a bonus, they’re beveled on both sides, making them perfect for left- and right-handers alike!