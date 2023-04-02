This New Homeowner Uncovered a Disney Mural Hidden Beneath Wallpaper

In a TikTok video that quickly went viral with two-and-a-half-million views, Carly revealed what happened when she decided to remove the wallpaper in one of the rooms of her new house, revealing a colorful and realistic painted Disney mural on the walls. Yes, multiple walls, as each was covered with classic characters fans will instantly recognize, including characters from Star Wars, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio, Bambi, Pocahontas, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, and, yes, Snow White and (all of) the Seven Dwarfs. And that’s not even the weirdest wall art in the house, if you can believe it.