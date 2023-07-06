This Brilliant Decor Solution Also Hides Unsightly Kitchen Clutter

Earlier this year, a TikToker went viral for turning her gallery wall into hidden storage. She had built shelving behind some of her frames to store medication, small electronics, and any small bits of clutter she didn’t want to litter her tabletops. This idea has since morphed and changed, and now other TikTok users are going viral for using pieces of art to hide unsightly kitchen accessories. And this time around, there’s way less construction involved to get the finished product.