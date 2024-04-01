Hilton Carter’s Target Collab Is Every Plant-Lover’s Dream
If you’re really into plants — or even just a little bit of a plant person — you’ve probably heard of Hilton Carter. The Chip and Joanna Gaines-approved plant expert has almost 300 plants in his beautiful Baltimore home, and he just added another feather to his cap: Another Target collab! The interior stylist, author, and artist will be bringing his expertise to the retail giant at the end of the month with a collection of gorgeous gardening tools, home accessories, and a brand-new book.
Every plant-lover should be preparing their wallets for this, because it’s going to sell out fast. Of course, like all things Target, it’s also affordable, so you can shop on a budget.
First up, of course, are the gorgeous planters and plant stands. While the collection boasts a wide range of these, the standout is definitely the stackable planter. These 16″ square planters come in black and cream, and can be stacked on top of each other to give height to smaller plants, create your own custom plant stands, or style your plant collection at different heights.
The collection also includes an embossed terracotta planter that’s perfect for adding a pop of color, and an elegant black-and-white metal and terrazzo plant stand that works for both indoor and outdoor setups.
If you’ve never thought about how stylish your gardening tools are, now’s the time to start. The 3-piece copper finish toolkit isn’t just great for gardening — it’ll also look fantastic hung up on your wall or tucked away into the pocket of your waxed canvas apron.
Of course, the collection also features non-gardening things that you can use to show off your love of plants. You can have your pick of three doormats to welcome visitors into your home, including this adorable monstera-shaped one. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Hilton Carter collab without actual plants — so you can pick up a real monstera to match!
Last but not least, the collection has all of Carter’s books, including his latest release, The Propagation Handbook, which will teach you everything you need to know about growing plants from cuttings.
The collection will be available in stores on April 1, but online shopping began on March 31. Unlike the rest of the collection, The Propagation Handbook will drop on April 2, so you might have to come back to the website later to place an order. You can already view the entire collection on Target’s website, so start adding your favorites to your cart so you can be ready to place your order!