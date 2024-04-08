H&M Just Dropped a Brand New Spring Collection With the Cutest Pastel Finds (Starting at $6!)
You might head to your local H&M looking for a seasonal wardrobe refresh — after all, it’s what the brand is known for! However, when I head there, I have an entirely different destination in mind: Their home department. H&M Home is my go-to for cheap and chic style upgrades, and with spring here, there’s no better time to indulge in a few new homewares that celebrate the season.
H&M’s latest spring collection is all about one eye-catching design detail: scallops. Not only are scalloped pieces trendy right now, but they also have a timeless quality to them, meaning these decorations can be used year after year.
Scalloped plates, plant pots, table linens, and more can be found in pretty, pastel-inspired spring hues all over their latest drop. Of course, just because this is a spring drop doesn’t mean you can’t use them year-round!
Here are a few standout pieces, all for under $18, so you can indulge in as many as you’d like.