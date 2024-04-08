Newsletters

H&M Just Dropped a Brand New Spring Collection With the Cutest Pastel Finds (Starting at $6!)

Nomita Vaish-Taylor
Nomita Vaish-Taylor
published about 4 hours ago
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
The frontage of H&amp;M Clothes Shop in Bridgewater Way
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Roger Utting

You might head to your local H&M looking for a seasonal wardrobe refresh — after all, it’s what the brand is known for! However, when I head there, I have an entirely different destination in mind: Their home department. H&M Home is my go-to for cheap and chic style upgrades, and with spring here, there’s no better time to indulge in a few new homewares that celebrate the season.

H&M’s latest spring collection is all about one eye-catching design detail: scallops. Not only are scalloped pieces trendy right now, but they also have a timeless quality to them, meaning these decorations can be used year after year. 

Scalloped plates, plant pots, table linens, and more can be found in pretty, pastel-inspired spring hues all over their latest drop. Of course, just because this is a spring drop doesn’t mean you can’t use them year-round!

Here are a few standout pieces, all for under $18, so you can indulge in as many as you’d like.

1 / 6
Scalloped-Edge Tablecloth
H&M
$17.99

This fresh, minty green tablecloth is the perfect canvas for any spring gathering. Style it with other pastels or go bold with brighter hues.

Buy Now
2 / 6
Crackle-Glaze Plant Pot
H&M
$5.99

I can’t think of a prettier way to house your plant babies than these scallop-edged planters. At this price, though, I’d be tempted to dot a few around my home to store all manner of things like utensils and pens — not just plants. Both colors come in a larger size too, which costs $12.99.

Buy Now
3 / 6
Stoneware Candlestick
H&M
$5.99

These stoneware candle holders come in a gorgeous slew of fresh hues including a pistachio green and a pale pink. While they’re not your typical scalloped shape, they do embrace the look with soft curves and squiggly details.

Buy Now
4 / 6
2-Pack Scallop-Edged Placemats
H&M
$17.99

These sunshine yellow placemats will brighten up any indoor or outdoor spring table, even if the weather doesn’t comply. The contrasting white stitching accentuates the wavy edges while also adding a pretty design detail.

Buy Now
5 / 6
Porcelain Plate
H&M
$14.99

Of course, embracing spring doesn’t mean you have to embrace color in all your decor. This white scalloped plate has all the freshness of spring in a perfect neutral shade. With its gold trim, it’ll elevate any table setting during spring and beyond.

Buy Now
6 / 6
2-Pack Napkins
H&M
$16.99

If you prefer subtle scalloping, these napkins have straight edges with scalloped stitching. Match them with the mint green tablecloth for the freshest-looking spring table or pair with white for a more neutral look.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Ideas & Inspiration
News
Shopping

How-To Toolkits