The 10 Biggest Can’t-Miss Deals from The Home Depot’s “Decor Days” Sale

If you’re in the market for anything furniture, home decor, or bath-related, Home Depot’s Decor Days spring sale event is perfect for you. It’s running through May 6 with savings of up to 50%, so if you see something you love, we suggest you snag it sooner rather than later — you never know when it will sell out! And if you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t stress. We curated our favorites from the sale, so you don’t have to sift through pages of products. Keep reading to see our top picks!