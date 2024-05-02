The 10 Biggest Can’t-Miss Deals from The Home Depot’s “Decor Days” Sale
Spring is in full bloom, and if you’re anything like my friends (which, if you’re an AT reader, you’re a friend of mine) you’re likely itching for a good sale. Sure, there have been small ones here and there, but our last big one? Presidents’ Day, back in February! With that being said, it’s time for a good freaking deal, and The Home Depot’s Prime Day equivalent is here to give us a sigh of relief until Memorial Day sales and the next upcoming Prime Day (slated for July).
If you’re in the market for anything furniture, home decor, or bath-related, Home Depot’s Decor Days spring sale event is perfect for you. It’s running through May 6 with savings of up to 50%, so if you see something you love, we suggest you snag it sooner rather than later — you never know when it will sell out! And if you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t stress. We curated our favorites from the sale, so you don’t have to sift through pages of products. Keep reading to see our top picks!