The 10 Biggest Can’t-Miss Deals from The Home Depot’s “Decor Days” Sale

Haley Lyndes
Haley LyndesSEO Commerce Writer
Haley is your ultimate shopping authority, dedicated to bringing you the latest deals and the best product choices for Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn. With prior experience as a full-time commerce writer for POPSUGAR, she's passionate about helping you discover the best places to shop for top-notch products without breaking the bank. Born in Vermont and based in Boston, she has a deep-rooted love for New England and enjoys her weekends exploring the charm of the region, hopping from one (very small) state to another.
published yesterday
Spring is in full bloom, and if you’re anything like my friends (which, if you’re an AT reader, you’re a friend of mine) you’re likely itching for a good sale. Sure, there have been small ones here and there, but our last big one? Presidents’ Day, back in February! With that being said, it’s time for a good freaking deal, and The Home Depot’s Prime Day equivalent is here to give us a sigh of relief until Memorial Day sales and the next upcoming Prime Day (slated for July).

If you’re in the market for anything furniture, home decor, or bath-related, Home Depot’s Decor Days spring sale event is perfect for you. It’s running through May 6 with savings of up to 50%, so if you see something you love, we suggest you snag it sooner rather than later — you never know when it will sell out! And if you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t stress. We curated our favorites from the sale, so you don’t have to sift through pages of products. Keep reading to see our top picks!

Fayetteville Square Arm Polyester Rectangle Sofa
Home Depot
$274.00
was $563.00

The simpler, the better — especially if you have a small space. This square-arm sofa is precisely that: minimalist, elegant, comfortable, and even made from a genuine hardwood frame. Its small size makes it the perfect addition to an apartment living room or office.

4-Foot Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree
Home Depot
$49.00
was $99.00

Who doesn’t love a touch of greenery at home? It brings a natural, calming vibe, and guess what? You can achieve that without the hassle of real plants! This faux fiddle leaf fig is the perfect alternative to the real deal (and it's much easier to maintain). Plus, it includes a white pot, so you don’t have to worry about finding a separate basket or planter.

Serta Perfect Sleeper MidSummer Nights Queen Mattress Set
Home Depot
$599.00
was $969.00

This set includes both a mattress and a box spring, making it a great bargain if you don’t already have a platform bed frame! The mattress is soft and plush, featuring contouring memory foam and a cooling cover. It's perfect for those who tend to sleep hot. Plus, it even comes with free home setup — now that's a steal!

Hampton Bay Orleans 5-Piece Eucalyptus Outdoor Dining Set
Home Depot
$599.00
was $899.00

Summer nights are much better when you take advantage of your outdoor space, and this Hampton Bay outdoor dining set will let you do just that. Complete with four cushioned chairs and one square dining table, you’ll want to enjoy every dinner outdoors.

Closet Evolution Premier 6-Shelf Wood Closet System
Home Depot
$338.30
was $398.00

Say goodbye to messy closets! With this six-shelf wall-mounted closet system, you can efficiently and seamlessly organize your bags, clothes, shoes, hats, and more. Its three drawers even provide storage for those not-so-pretty items. Plus, with clear instructions, it's a breeze to install yourself!

StyleWell Bromley 6-Shelf Standard Bookcase
Home Depot
$143.20
was $179.00

The possibilities are endless with a simple white bookcase. Whether you buy two to create a full wall of shelving, use it for extra storage in your kitchen, or showcase it in your dining or living room, this bookshelf serves as a versatile accent piece.

StyleWell Metal Rolling Microwave Kitchen Cart
Home Depot
$69.00
was $98.57

If you ask me, you can never have enough kitchen counter space. A clear counter is always appreciated for meal prep, storage, or enjoying a drink with a friend. With this kitchen storage cart, you get extra counter space but also two storage baskets, a towel bar, and hooks for mugs. It's the real deal — especially considering the price!

1-Drawer Riviera Modern Nightstand with Cubby
Home Depot
$53.83
was $63.33

The Riviera Modern Nightstand not only holds your nighttime necessities in its convenient drawer, but also doubles as a piece of art. Its sleek and straightforward modern design, complemented by a curved shelf, gives it a tranquil feel that's perfect for the bedroom.

XRAMFY Rectangular Black Full-Length Mirror
Home Depot
$87.99
was $109.99

This full-length mirror will fool anyone into thinking it costs much more than it does. The 20-inch mirror boasts a thin black frame that adds a contemporary touch. Perfect for bedrooms, bathrooms, or the living room!

Catalina Waves Nested Hardside Luggage Set
Home Depot
$199.96

If the design of this Catalina Waves suitcase set reminds you of a popular brand that costs much more, you’re not alone. This three-piece set includes three hardshell bags: two checked bags and one carry-on. Its lightweight design makes it a great travel companion.

