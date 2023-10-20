HomeGoods shared this statement in a press release: “We can confirm that we are closing online shopping on HomeGoods.com on October 21, 2023. We will stop taking orders from customers at that time and complete our final shipments. We are grateful for our passionate HomeGoods.com customers, and invite them to continue shopping for home fashion and décor at our more than 900 HomeGoods stores across the United States, or online at our sister sites www.tjmaxx.com, www.marshalls.com, and www.sierra.com.”



Of course, like the press release said, shoppers will still be able to pick up what they need in one of the over 900 standing stores across the country. And limiting shopping to in-store-only might make certain trending decor items even more popular, as it will be slightly more difficult to pick them up. Although this might change up some people’s holiday shopping plans, it might not be as big of a change as it sounds. After all, shoppers love recording their in-store shopping experiences on TikTok and finding hidden-gem items during each visit. Either way, HomeGoods is bound to continue to be a mainstay for holiday decor shopping, despite the change.