The “So Pretty” HomeGoods Vintage-Inspired Gems That Shoppers Are Going Store to Store to Find
If you’re an avid bow decor fan, you’ll be happy to know that the trend shows no sign of going away. From Urban Outfitters’ big bow throw pillows to Anthropologie’s satin bow garland, this unabashedly fun style is everywhere. But if you’re looking to add some bows to your everyday dinnerware, you should get to your local HomeGoods ASAP because the fan-favorite, budget-friendly retailer is currently selling a full bow-themed dinnerware set that’ll perfectly tie together your next party.
TikTok content creator Ruz (@ruziiieee) highlighted the finds in a recent TikTok video, writing, “HomeGoods new bow plates incoming 🎀✨.”
In the video, she pans over the set, which includes larger dinner plates, smaller dessert plates, a serving plate, and a set of four teacups, all of which are white and patterned with baby pink bows.
Judging from the popularity of Ruz’s TikTok, you shouldn’t wait to grab these. At the time of writing, her video has received over 41,600 likes and 177,200 views. Because they’re not available for online purchase, you’ll need to check out the in-store inventory at your local HomeGoods and hunt down the set yourself.
One person commented, “When I first looked at them, I thought they were vintage and expensive. So pretty 😍.”
Another added: “Oooooohhh imma hit up every HomeGoods till I can find these 😩😩.”
If your store is already sold out of the pink set, you’re not totally out of luck. You can order a similar set of four gold bow side plates from TJ Maxx’s website for $19.99 and put together your own dinner plate set. (Once you’ve got the side plates, add these gold plate bowls to your cart when they’re back in stock, too.)
These ceramic pieces feature scalloped edges in addition to bow details, so you’ll get no shortage of stylishness with your purchase!
Buy: Gold Bow Bowls, $20
Buy: Gold Bow Side Plates, $20