The “So Pretty” HomeGoods Vintage-Inspired Gems That Shoppers Are Going Store to Store to Find 

If you’re an avid bow decor fan, you’ll be happy to know that the trend shows no sign of going away. From Urban Outfitters’ big bow throw pillows to Anthropologie’s satin bow garland, this unabashedly fun style is everywhere. But if you’re looking to add some bows to your everyday dinnerware, you should get to your local HomeGoods ASAP because the fan-favorite, budget-friendly retailer is currently selling a full bow-themed dinnerware set that’ll perfectly tie together your next party.