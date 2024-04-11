HomeGoods’ “So Pretty” $60 Vintage-Style Lamp Is Such a Steal for the Price

Grandmillennial style is defined by busy floral wallpaper, patterned upholstery, and vintage pieces that look like they were plucked from your eclectic wealthy grandmother’s country home. And if you’re one of the many people who loves the grandmillennial aesthetic, then you need to hit up your nearest HomeGoods ASAP. There’s an antique-inspired chinoiserie lamp on sale for under $60 that is basically an heirloom piece without that heirloom price tag.