HomeGoods’ “So Pretty” $60 Vintage-Style Lamp Is Such a Steal for the Price
Grandmillennial style is defined by busy floral wallpaper, patterned upholstery, and vintage pieces that look like they were plucked from your eclectic wealthy grandmother’s country home. And if you’re one of the many people who loves the grandmillennial aesthetic, then you need to hit up your nearest HomeGoods ASAP. There’s an antique-inspired chinoiserie lamp on sale for under $60 that is basically an heirloom piece without that heirloom price tag.
Chinoiserie is a style of Western art that evokes traditional Chinese botanical art. It’s often done in blue and white, and seen on ceramics, wallpapers, and upholstery fabrics. Chinoiserie became popular in the 18th century and has stayed prominent in traditional design ever since. And that means this art style is definitely within the realm of grandmillennial.
“That price 😱,” Ashley from the Shopped By Ashley Instagram account wrote in the caption of her post showing off the lamp. It even comes with a matching royal blue tassel hanging at the base of the lamp’s neck.
“This is so pretty!” one person commented on Ashely’s post. Another said, “Swoon!!” with someone else adding, “Love the blue and white.”
A similar chinoiserie lamp is selling at Pottery Barn for just under $300 and even Wayfair has chinoiserie lamps priced at nearly $200. So the $60 price tag on the Karma Home lamp at HomeGoods feels like a real steal.
You can also DIY your own chinoiserie lamp if you want to get even thriftier. Just find a blank white base lamp at the thrift store and some decorative napkins. Then use Mod Podge to attach the napkins to the lamp, and voilà!
Grab this HomeGoods chinoiserie lamp to add to your grandmillennial space before it’s gone. Then when you’re actually a grandparent, it will be the heirloom piece all your grandkids will want!