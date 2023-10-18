This Viral HomeGoods Christmas Candle Has a Mini Forest Inside
There’s just something about lighting a cozy seasonal candle that instantly helps you get into the holiday spirit. There’s even science to back it up — a recent study concluded that scents can evoke strong emotional reactions.
If you’re eager to feel like you’re cozying up next to a Christmas tree, HomeGoods just might have the candle for you. The store is currently selling a gorgeous Christmas tree forest-themed candle that’s currently going viral on TikTok.
Content creator Kristen (@kristenella) recently shared the find, posting a TikTok of what she’s calling “THE Christmas candle.”
In the clip, she pans over the candle, which hails from the brand Aspen and contains several mini Christmas tree wicks within a clear candle tin with gold accents.
“I was SPEECHLESS when I saw her,” Kristen captioned the video. “@HomeGoods has the BEST Christmas candles this year!”
"I was SPEECHLESS when I saw her," Kristen captioned the video. "@HomeGoods has the BEST Christmas candles this year!"
Since Kristen shared her TikTok on October 9, it’s received over 984,000 views and 105,000 likes.
“I could never light this candle, it’s way too pretty,” one commenter said.
Another TikToker joked: “This would be passed down to my daughter.”
Some shoppers are already planning on how to use the candle tin once their winter wonderland candle is used up.
“Oooo when done, clean and use as a whiskey/cocktail glass,” one viewer wrote.
Unfortunately, Aspen’s Christmas Tree candle isn’t currently available on HomeGoods’ website. However, you can order a 7-inch Painted Christmas Tree Decorative Candle for $7.99, which comes in both green/gold and red/gold color pathways.
Buy: Painted Christmas Tree Decorative Candle, $7.99