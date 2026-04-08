You can find checkerboard homewares in so many stores today, and a big reason why is the popularity of MacKenzie-Childs’ pieces. The iconic MacKenzie-Childs pattern is so beloved, but it comes with a higher price tag. If you love the look but have a smaller budget, right now there are so many affordable checkerboard pieces available at HomeGoods. From canisters and plates to coffee mugs and salt-and-pepper shakers, there’s so much to choose from. The hardest part will be deciding which pieces you have to leave behind.