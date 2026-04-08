HomeGoods Is Selling New Pieces That Remind Us of Mackenzie-Childs (for Much Less!)
You can find checkerboard homewares in so many stores today, and a big reason why is the popularity of MacKenzie-Childs’ pieces. The iconic MacKenzie-Childs pattern is so beloved, but it comes with a higher price tag. If you love the look but have a smaller budget, right now there are so many affordable checkerboard pieces available at HomeGoods. From canisters and plates to coffee mugs and salt-and-pepper shakers, there’s so much to choose from. The hardest part will be deciding which pieces you have to leave behind.
“Be so serious … this is giving MacKenzie-Childs for LESS,” the creator behind @icheckallboxes on Instagram wrote in a recent video caption. She shared a few finds from her HomeGoods trip, and we want them all.
“I picked up a few of the cream and tan checker canisters and the salt and pepper shaker as well as a few of those mugs!! I need to find the little cake stand as well! Love it!!” one person commented on the video. Another said, “And honestly, very good quality, I got a little bowl and a canister. So pretty.”
HomeGoods’ Checkerboard Pieces Are Worth Their Own Collection
To be clear, the checkerboard items available at HomeGoods are decidedly not authentic MacKenzie-Childs pieces. But they’re pretty enough in their own right to merit a spot in your home.
And if you do want to round out your HomeGoods finds with some true MacKenzie-Childs pieces, you can start by picking up the iconic enamel tea kettle and two mugs while the set is on sale at QVC for under $200. All colorways are marked down right now, including the beloved black-and-white Courtly Check.
There’s also the MacKenzie-Childs Royal Check colorway, which you can pick up in a set of appetizer plates on sale for just under $110 at QVC.
Whether you’re starting a new collection or adding to an existing one, these checkerboard pieces from HomeGoods will make your space feel that much more whimsical.
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