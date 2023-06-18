Others who have worked in the hospitality industry also gave their own advice in the comments section:



“I worked at a resort and watched the housekeeper wipe the toilet then use that same rag to wipe off the coffee pot! I’m still disgusted.”



“As a former housekeeping manager at Disney, I also NEVER use glass cups in rooms. Also, immediately search for bed bugs before settling in.”



“I was a hotel housekeeper for three weeks. They told me to just remake the beds, not strip them. I don’t trust hotels at all.”